Man wanted for murder of elderly Mossel Bay woman

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man who allegedly murdered 79-year-old Margaretha Willemse in Mossel Bay.
Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Willemse had been murdered on June 4 in her Albatros Drive home at Pinnacle Point. She was found seated in a chair with a stab wound to the neck.
Pojie said the suspect, Clement Siabata Kholoane, a Lesotho citizen, had been positively linked to the incident after his fingerprints were found at the scene.
He said police had opened a case of murder and were searching for the suspect.
At the time Pojie said Willemse’s husband initially alerted the neighbour’s caretaker about the incident, in which he also sustained injuries.
“They then went to inspect and the witness found the deceased in the bedroom. They immediately alerted local police.
“Upon arrival police found the lifeless body of the deceased in a chair in the bedroom with a wound to the neck.”
The 87-year-old husband was admitted to hospital with multiple stab wounds.
“The possibility that the suspect could find himself in the Bloemfontein area or might have fled to Lesotho is not excluded,” Pojie said.
He added that anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect could contact the investigation officer, Warrant Officer Geoffrey Moos on 079-163-7659, or crime Stop at 08600 10111.
