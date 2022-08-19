Desperate Plettenberg Bay jobseekers targeted by suspected con artists
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 19 August 2022
At least 19 desperate jobseekers in Plettenberg Bay were almost conned by a pair of suspected scam artists who allegedly promised them nonexistent municipal jobs in exchange for cash and airtime.
The fictitious jobs were purported to be for permanent employment at the Bitou Municipality water works department. ..
