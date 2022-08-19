Deputy president David Mabuza on Thursday assured parliament President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newly established national energy crisis committee is not another useless government talk shop.
“I do not think the establishment of another committee is a scapegoat. This is the significance we place on this (energy) challenge.
“It has reached a point where we define it as a crisis and it will demand a response equal to that of a crisis. That means if we respond, we must do everything in our power to respond because it has reached a crisis point,” said Mabuza.
Speaking in his capacity as leader of the political task team on Eskom, Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces the responsibility is to co-ordinate the implementation of interventions aimed at ensuring Eskom is able to resolve key challenges around the implementation of a credible and transparent national maintenance programme.
“That means certain policies, procedures and frameworks must be shortened to achieve the desired goal, to ensure we improve our generation.”
For example, Mabuza said environmental assessments that take a long time need to be shortened.
“The crisis committee will have the ability to shorten policy and the duration of an environmental assessment period so we can achieve the desired goals.
“For us to put another generation plant in place takes a long time, and that has frustrated all our independent power producers (IPPs). We are looking at how we can shorten the process so we can deliver renewable energy to add to the grid.
“That is the essence of the crisis committee. We are responding to the situation which is a crisis and we want to resolve it by putting all stops in place. All departments are committed to taking part in the crisis committee chaired by the president.”
David Mabuza explains why the national energy crisis committee was put together
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
The committee, led by Ramaphosa, was announced on July 25.
Mabuza said it was necessary to establish an institutional mechanism that will be “dedicated to sustained, hands-on, strategic and technical operations to respond effectively to the energy supply challenges”.
“The immediate priority of the national energy crisis committee is to unlock policy and implementation blockages, streamline decision-making processes, and eliminate any red tape issues.”
In his statement Ramaphosa announced the committee would focus on:
Mabuza said the immediate objective of the action plan is to reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding by implementing measures to stabilise the energy system.
“This will be dealt with by the committee on a daily basis at both technical and operational levels to ensure quick turnaround times in the implementation of priority projects and policy reforms.”
In essence the focus of the plan is to upscale and strengthen maintenance measures by mobilising and acquiring required skills across society, including the private sector.
“This includes fast-tracking the participation of the IPPs in resolving the current energy crisis, mobilisation of investment in energy projects and procurement of additional energy into the grid.”
Mabuza said the shortage of power generation is not “a problem that started yesterday”.
“The two power stations (Medupi and Kusile) that are newly built have a lot of technical defaults and as a result they are not functioning at full capacity. We hope they can come online as that would also assist in trying to stabilise our generation problem.”
He said government made a thorough assessment of the situation around Eskom and developed a turn-around strategy that looked at maintenance of the fleet, energy plants, skills capacity and finances.
“We have identified a lot of threats that continue to affect Eskom and the first response is limited by the ageing fleet and its maintenance of the fleet. There are more unplanned outages than planned outages.”
This means breakages disrupt energy generation and Eskom’s plans.
“ Eskom will eventually implement load-shedding because of breakages that are unforeseen. All that is needed is additional generation from IPPs. This is moving slowly but they are gradually introducing energy unto the grid.”
Mabuza said external energy was needed in the meantime to cushion high demand.
“Our general problem is the ageing fleet that is no longer reliable and breaks at any time. We hope when we conclude Medupi and Kusile, this will bring around 1,000MW into the grid that will assist to close the demand gap.”
Mabuza said municipalities had been given an opportunity to procure generation capacity so they can service customers in their jurisdiction.
“That means a municipality can go out on tender to invite investment in power generation that will take care of the needs of the municipality.”
He said a number of municipalities were in the process of securing power generation so they can stop depending on Eskom.
“We think that will alleviate the burden on Eskom and will provide the necessary competition so t Eskom is not a monopoly.”
TimesLIVE
