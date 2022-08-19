Police should think twice before making fraudulent claims. This was a hard lesson to learn for a former cop slapped with a R10,000 fine for R4,000 fraud committed in the Northern Cape.
Johan Fredrick Burger, a former lieutenant-colonel, was convicted and sentenced by the Kimberley magistrate's court on Wednesday for claiming for a trip he did not make.
The 62-year-old, who worked at provincial crime intelligence in Kimberley, was supposed to attend a work session in Pretoria, but it was postponed before he could travel.
According to the Hawks, in November 2019 Burger submitted a fraudulent travel claim of R3,974.60, purporting to have attended a work session.
Burger was served with a summons in December 2021 by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team and he pleaded guilty.
He was sentenced to a fine of R10,000 or 12 months' imprisonment, which is suspended for five years.
He was further ordered to pay back the money to the police
Cop pays hefty price for small fraud claim
