Assault and cheating claims emerge in murder trial
By Devon Koen - 19 August 2022
Assault and cheating are what motivated a Zwide woman to allegedly arrange a hit on her husband, the Gqeberha high court heard on Thursday.
These claims, including that Mnoneleli Solwandle had stolen from his wife, Ntombizodwa, are contained in a statement given to police by her niece, Athembile Vezile, shortly after Ntombizodwa was taken into custody...
