Young pupils chase their dreams
Hillcrest Primary cross-country runners in metro team for provincial champs
By Roslyn Baatjies - 18 August 2022
Encouraged by their performance in the recent Nelson Mandela Metro Primary Schools cross-country championships, two of Hillcrest Primary School’s athletes are now dreaming of one day donning the green and gold.
After their stellar performances at the event in Kariega last Saturday, the athletes are now included in the metro team to participate in the provincial cross-country championships in East London on August 26 and 27...
Politics