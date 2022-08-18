A 40-year-old truck driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash which claimed the lives of two people, and injured several others, has been arrested.
The man will appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Friday on charges including culpable homicide, failure to stop at an accident scene, and failure to render assistance at an accident scene.
The accident occurred on the R75 at 6.15am on Wednesday.
According to police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart, it is alleged a Toyota Quantum was travelling on the R75 in the direction of Kirkwood and the Mercedes-Benz truck, transporting scrap metal, was travelling in the opposite direction.
The two vehicles collided on a slight bend between Cockscomb and Bluecliff, Kariega.
The driver of the Toyota Quantum allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.
Two occupants, a man and a woman, died 12 others were rushed to hospital.
“The driver of the Mercedes-Benz truck allegedly failed to stop at the accident scene,” Swart said.
Police put out an appeal for assistance in tracking down the truck driver.
On Wednesday afternoon he was finally arrested.
Investigations are continuing.
Truck driver arrested after ‘fleeing scene of fatal crash’
