Trash2Treasure expo artists create magic and help clean up the mess

Mandela Bay Development Agency expo showcases art made of rubbish in effort to create awareness of threats and opportunities posed by waste

By Guy Rogers - 18 August 2022

Wallpaper is no longer the preserve of upmarket suburbs, with upcycled cardboard mosaic designs decorating shacks around Nelson Mandela Bay.

When Asanda Ngenyana parted ways several months ago with the courier company he used to work for, he turned to the piles of rubbish near his home in KwaNobuhle, Kariega...

