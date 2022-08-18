Stolen Krugerrands sold cheaply to Bay pawnshop, murder trial told
By Devon Koen - 18 August 2022
A pawnshop employee who unwittingly bought four stolen Krugerrands from a suspected murderer — at a fraction of their value — identified the person who sold them to her during court proceedings in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
The coins, purchased for about R26,000 in total, belonged to one of two elderly women who were murdered in the St Johns Retirement Village in Sunridge Park in October 2019...
