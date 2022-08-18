Residents stone, burn alleged would-be kidnappers

Residents of Tshavhalovhedzi, a village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, stoned two alleged would-be kidnappers to death and burnt their bodies on Wednesday.

Limpopo police said reports suggested that three suspects allegedly robbed a 23-year-old woman of her cellphone and other belongings at a local plaza.

“They [suspects] then attempted to kidnap her in full view of the bystanders but hastily left her and drove off after she screamed for help,” said Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said community members gave chase and caught up with the robbers after they had an accident.

“Two were killed and the third one was rescued by the police and arrested.

“Community members proceeded to surround the police station, demanding his release but public order policing members were activated to contain the situation,” he said.

“Their motor vehicle was also torched.”

Cases of robbery, attempted kidnapping, two counts of murder and malicious damage to property were opened.

He said the suspect will appear before the Siloam magistrate's court soon.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe warned community members to desist from engaging in acts of vigilantism and mob attacks.

“The tendency of some community members to take the law into their own hands will be dealt with mercilessly and those responsible will be hunted down and brought to book,” said Hadebe.

Anyone with information about the suspects who allegedly took the law into their own hands should contact the station commander, Lt-Col Adziambei Nemavunde, on 082 461 7554 or crime stop number 0860010111. They can also contact the nearest police station or send the information via the MySAPS App.

TimesLIVE