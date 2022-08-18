Relief as work finally begins on rebuilding fire-ravaged Sapphire Road Primary ablution block
By Simtembile Mgidi - 18 August 2022
The resilience and determination of Sapphire Road Primary School parents finally paid off, after they were introduced to the two contractors tasked with fixing the school’s boys’ ablution block which was destroyed by fire.
Irate parents closed the school for a third time last week, after repeated calls for the education department to fix the block which burned down in October. ..
