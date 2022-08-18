No-confidence motions filed against mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip
Vote on bid by FF+ and ACDP expected at end of August
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 18 August 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson is expected to face a motion of no confidence at the end of August, brought by the FF+ and ACDP.
The two parties filed the motion against Johnson, her deputy Buyelwa Mafaya and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka on Thursday...
No-confidence motions filed against mayor, deputy mayor and chief whip
Vote on bid by FF+ and ACDP expected at end of August
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson is expected to face a motion of no confidence at the end of August, brought by the FF+ and ACDP.
The two parties filed the motion against Johnson, her deputy Buyelwa Mafaya and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics