Police are investigating a case of murder after an unidentified man was shot dead on a farm in Hankey on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police were called at about 10.45pm to the farm adjoining the R330.
A man was found fatally wounded on the property. He had been shot.
No further details were immediately available.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation,” Nkohli said.
“Police have opened a case of murder for further investigation.”
Man shot dead on Hankey farm
Image: POP NUKOONRAT/123RF
