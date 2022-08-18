×

News

Machiu Primary School pupil not raped, police say

By Riaan Marais - 18 August 2022

The police in Gqeberha have closed their investigation of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl at a Salt Lake school after medical reports found no evidence of sexual assault.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the investigation had been finalised after a full medical examination and several statements confirmed that no rape had taken place...

