Machiu Primary School pupil not raped, police say
By Riaan Marais - 18 August 2022
The police in Gqeberha have closed their investigation of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl at a Salt Lake school after medical reports found no evidence of sexual assault.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the investigation had been finalised after a full medical examination and several statements confirmed that no rape had taken place...
