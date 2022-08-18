×

Godongwana says he's in the dark over statement he must give to police

Finance minister denies sexual assault in hotel room, won't comment further until he is 'given the benefit of fully understanding the allegations'

By GRAEME HOSKEN and KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 18 August 2022
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. File image.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. File image.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says he has yet to be approached by the police to provide his version of events regarding sexual assault allegations levelled against him.

A case of sexual assault was laid last week by a Mpumalanga masseuse who has accused the minister of assaulting her while she gave him a massage in his hotel room in the Kruger National Park.

On Thursday Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had instructed investigating officers to obtain a warning statement from the minister.

The NPA made its recommendations after prosecutors received the docket on Monday.

In response to questions from TimesLIVE, Godongwana’s spokesperson, Mfuneko Toyana, said: “The minister has yet to receive any communication from the SAPS about the issue. Until such time as he is formally contacted by the police and given the benefit of understanding fully what the allegations are, he cannot comment further on the matter.

“Again, as he said in his initial statement, he categorically denies any wrongdoing.”

