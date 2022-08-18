Two Nelson Mandela Bay men have been sentenced under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) for gangsterism.
Siphuxolo Mhlana, 23, and Jade Gerwel, 28, each received an effective 25 years’ imprisonment following the murder of a man in Spekboom Street, Kamesh, in April 2020.
The Gqeberha high court had found that the murder of Lewin Cowie, 21, was gang related.
During the trial, the court heard how, at about 2pm on April 23 2020, Cowie was approached by a suspect who fired several shots, fatally injuring him.
The suspect ran down the road where he was joined by another man.
A witness heard the gunshots and saw the suspect run away from the shooting.
He chased after the men in his private car.
The two ran into a yard and disappeared.
A black bag was dropped by the men as they ran.
A 9mm pistol reported stolen in Humewood in May 2018 was found inside the bag.
Mhlana was arrested at his house in Macuba Street in Langa the next day.
Gerwel was meanwhile arrested in Kamesh four months later.
Both accused remained in custody until the finalisation of the case on Wednesday.
The men were found guilty of crimes in terms of POCA, as well murder, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
They were accordingly sentenced to five years behind bars for gangsterism, five years for contravention of POCA, 25 years for murder and 15 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team had been commended by the National Prosecuting Authority for the meticulous and thorough investigation.
Gangsters get 25 years in jail for murder
