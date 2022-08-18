Foot-and-mouth disease transport ban ‘harsh but necessary’
Stakeholders do not completely agree with measure, but are happy to see some action
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 18 August 2022
Banning the movement of cattle across SA due to the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has been branded as draconian and a knee-jerk reaction to a problem that could be addressed with far less severe measures.
However, while many believe minister Thoko Didiza was a bit hasty in imposing the countrywide ban on cattle movement, they also understand it could be the most effective way of curbing the spread of the disease...
Foot-and-mouth disease transport ban ‘harsh but necessary’
Stakeholders do not completely agree with measure, but are happy to see some action
Banning the movement of cattle across SA due to the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has been branded as draconian and a knee-jerk reaction to a problem that could be addressed with far less severe measures.
However, while many believe minister Thoko Didiza was a bit hasty in imposing the countrywide ban on cattle movement, they also understand it could be the most effective way of curbing the spread of the disease...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics