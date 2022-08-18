×

News

A scam, a pastor and a planned hit on cop

By Kathryn Kimberley - 18 August 2022

An Eastern Cape “pastor” accused of luring people into a fraudulent scheme by promising that they would be blessed, has been rearrested — this time for allegedly ordering a hit on the investigating officer.

As the evidence mounted, with a string of witnesses called to testify in the simple but ingenious scam which saw Absa Bank losing almost R1m in a year, the SA Police Service (SAPS) got wind of an alleged plot to have Captain Piet Potgieter taken out. ..

