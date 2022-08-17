Water leak reports should get speedy response from new call centre
Metro hoping to drastically reduce the 8,020 unanswered calls registered in July
By Tremaine van Aardt - 17 August 2022
As another month passed with thousands of calls pertaining to water leaks being unsuccessful, the Nelson Mandela Bay water authorities are hoping its new call centre will be the answer.
The call centre is just days away from welcoming 48 employees, more than double the number presently employed, to drastically reduce the figure of 8,020 unanswered calls registered in July. ..
Water leak reports should get speedy response from new call centre
Metro hoping to drastically reduce the 8,020 unanswered calls registered in July
As another month passed with thousands of calls pertaining to water leaks being unsuccessful, the Nelson Mandela Bay water authorities are hoping its new call centre will be the answer.
The call centre is just days away from welcoming 48 employees, more than double the number presently employed, to drastically reduce the figure of 8,020 unanswered calls registered in July. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics