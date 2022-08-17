×

News

Water leak reports should get speedy response from new call centre

Metro hoping to drastically reduce the 8,020 unanswered calls registered in July

By Tremaine van Aardt - 17 August 2022

As another month passed with thousands of calls pertaining to water leaks being unsuccessful, the Nelson Mandela Bay water authorities are hoping its new call centre will be the answer. 

The call centre is just days away from welcoming 48 employees, more than double the number presently employed, to drastically reduce the figure of 8,020 unanswered calls registered in July. ..

