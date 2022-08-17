Oscar’s cabinet reshuffle power play
Move more a political survival ploy than one made in interests of better government, say analysts
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 17 August 2022
A wide-scale reshuffle saw high-level casualties and some fresh blood added when Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced his cabinet shake-up on Tuesday.
He appointed three new MECs and shifted three others, with former transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye given the chop...
Oscar’s cabinet reshuffle power play
Move more a political survival ploy than one made in interests of better government, say analysts
A wide-scale reshuffle saw high-level casualties and some fresh blood added when Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced his cabinet shake-up on Tuesday.
He appointed three new MECs and shifted three others, with former transport and community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye given the chop...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics