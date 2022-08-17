Motherwell councillor’s offices torched, ransacked
By Herald Reporter - 17 August 2022
The temporary office of Ward 55 councillor Thanduxolo Doda was set alight on Tuesday night, and his partially renovated office was ransacked at the Motherwell NU13 hall.
Furniture, a router and piles of documents were lost in the fire and fencing around the offices was stolen. ..
