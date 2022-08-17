METRO MATTERS | KwaNobuhle family told to wait for plumbers while living in sewage
By Yolanda Palezweni - 17 August 2022
A KwaNobuhle family has been instructed to wait until the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finds a plumber to tackle a broken sewerage pipe across the street that spews sewage into their house daily.
The family has been engaged in a back-and-forth with the municipality for a week as they are unable to hire a private plumber...
