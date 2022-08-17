More than 30 houses built for Marikana massacre victims
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said more than 30 houses have been built across the country for victims of the massacre in the past eight years.
Advocate Teboho Mosikili of the Marikana Massacre Amcu Trust Fund, said the houses were built with money donated by the public.
“We remain committed to that purpose. We will not discriminate because we are all black people who were affected by the incidents.
“The project started less than 10 years ago and I can proudly say we have built more than 30 of the 44 houses.”
Mosikili said there are about three categories of houses that need to be built.
“There are families who need to decide where they want their houses built. Once they have decided we will finish the houses.
“There are also families from Lesotho who need houses but there were delays because of Covid-19 and we couldn’t cross the borders,” he said.
Mosikili said there are families who already have houses but want the trust to assist them through other means.
“Even if you have houses, we will assist you in what we call an equitable share. We will not discriminate,” he said.
‘Let’s ensure state force is never unleashed on the people again’ — Madonsela on Marikana massacre
Reporter
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
While SA commemorated the decade anniversary of the Marikana massacre, former public protector Thuli Madonsela says the country must ensure state force is never unleashed on the people again.
On Tuesday, the country commemorated the 34 mineworkers killed by police during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, North West in 2012.
The mineworkers were shot by police during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay of R12,500 a month and better living conditions.
When negotiations between workers and management reached a standstill, workers engaged in strike action and the aftermath left a huge mark on the country, drawing comparisons to the 1960 Sharpeville massacre.
“As we commemorate the Marikana massacre, we need to hold accountable the government leaders who were in command at the time and failed to use proportionate force to defend lives. Going forward, let’s ensure state force is never unleashed on the people again,” Madonsela said.
She said the country must ensure speedy justice, including restitution to massacre victims and families.
“The package must also deal with Andries Tatane and other victims of excessive use of state force, including those unduly killed or injured during the Fees Must Fall and Matatiele protests,” she said.
Tatane died in 2011 after being shot with rubber bullets at close range by police during a service delivery protest in Ficksburg, Free State. The officers who stood trial for the killing were acquitted and kept their jobs.
“Marikana was not only a betrayal of the constitutional commitment, the killing of its own people by our democratic government, it was a betrayal of [former] president [Nelson] Mandela’s promise at Sharpeville, that never again shall the government of SA kill its people,” said Madonsela.
