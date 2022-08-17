She said the space was the same as that of the existing school and the modular prefabricated buildings were better than the asbestos structures that were demolished.
Gambu said the contractor was terminated in January, the PSPs were terminated in June, and new PSPs were appointed in July.
“They will start the process of procuring a completion contractor,” she said without divulging the start date.
DA member of the Gauteng legislature Nkhumeni Ramulifho, who conducted an oversight visit on Tuesday to Nancefield and Braamfischer primary schools, flagged the projects.
Ramulifho said Braamfischer pupils and teachers are using brick-and-mortar classrooms, but the school hall is in the foundation phase and the sporting facility is incomplete.
Gambu said the remaining work at Braamfischer was the construction of the school hall, landscaping and final boundary wall.
“The construction of the classes is completed. We are working on completing and handing over the school by the end of the year in preparation for the new school year,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Dismissal of slacking contractor delays construction of Gauteng school
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The Nancefield Primary School construction project in Eldorado Park initially scheduled to be completed in October this year will be delayed further because of non-performance by the contractor and professional service providers (PSPs).
Gauteng infrastructure development spokesperson Bongiwe Gambu said the department had to terminate the contract on the project which started in July 2019. Gambu said the project was supposed to cost R130m. This included construction and professional fees.
“It was supposed to be finished on October 1,” she said.
The project is the replacement of the temporary school where lessons take place in mobile units on the adjacent property. The school accommodates about 1,100 pupils.
Gambu said the delay was not affecting the teaching and that the modular prefabricated buildings had all services including water and electricity.
She said the space was the same as that of the existing school and the modular prefabricated buildings were better than the asbestos structures that were demolished.
Gambu said the contractor was terminated in January, the PSPs were terminated in June, and new PSPs were appointed in July.
“They will start the process of procuring a completion contractor,” she said without divulging the start date.
DA member of the Gauteng legislature Nkhumeni Ramulifho, who conducted an oversight visit on Tuesday to Nancefield and Braamfischer primary schools, flagged the projects.
Ramulifho said Braamfischer pupils and teachers are using brick-and-mortar classrooms, but the school hall is in the foundation phase and the sporting facility is incomplete.
Gambu said the remaining work at Braamfischer was the construction of the school hall, landscaping and final boundary wall.
“The construction of the classes is completed. We are working on completing and handing over the school by the end of the year in preparation for the new school year,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics