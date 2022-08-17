Coega Development Corporation must pay up after cancelling tender
Though hospital contract was canned later, court orders it to pay construction firm the millions owed for work already completed
By Devon Koen - 17 August 2022
A bitter dispute over alleged shoddy construction work at an Eastern Cape hospital has resulted in the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) being ordered to fork out more than R10m to a contractor.
In the Gqeberha high court last week, judge Avinash Govindjee ordered the corporation to pay R9.2m, plus interest, to Amanz’ Abantu Services Pty Ltd in line with an earlier adjudicator decision...
