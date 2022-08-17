Police are searching for two suspects after a woman and two of her children were shot at, leaving one of the children dead, in Midrand on Tuesday afternoon.
“The 41-year-old mother and her nine-year-old son were taken to a medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds. The son succumbed to injuries while the mother is in a critical condition. The 13-year-old girl escaped unharmed,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
He said the mother had just picked up her children from school when they were accosted by two men who shot at them. The two suspects then jumped into a car that was parked nearby and sped off.
Boy, 9, killed in Midrand shooting, mother critically injured
“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.”
Police asked anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or crime stop number 08600 10111.
