News

Two more accused in court for murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke

16 August 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Two more suspects have appeared in court in connection with the murder Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. Maluleke was shot dead at his Limpopo home last month. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane local municipality

Two more people have been charged in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke.

The duo appeared in the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday.

Avhatakali Isaac Mudau and Wiseman Baloyi, both 36, are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Initially, two suspects, Shumani Nemadodzi, 47, and Avhatakali Mulaudzi, 42, were arrested. They  appeared in court last week where they  abandoned their bail applications.

The matter was postponed until September 19 for further investigations.

Maluleke, commonly known as “Big Moss”, was shot dead in front of his home in Shikundu village outside Malamulele last month while with his son.

The 18-year-old was wounded in the shooting. 

TimesLIVE

