Plane that crashed near Kinkelbos had no mechanical issues
By Tshepiso Mametela - 16 August 2022
A preliminary report into the light aircraft crash near Kinkelbos, which killed two trainee pilots, paints a clear picture of what happened — but the question of why it happened may never be answered.
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) recently released its findings, more than a month after taking over the investigation into the Sling 2 plane crash...
Plane that crashed near Kinkelbos had no mechanical issues
A preliminary report into the light aircraft crash near Kinkelbos, which killed two trainee pilots, paints a clear picture of what happened — but the question of why it happened may never be answered.
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) recently released its findings, more than a month after taking over the investigation into the Sling 2 plane crash...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics