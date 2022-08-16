Nelson Mandela Bay man’s selfless act of brotherly love
VW technician donates kidney to older sibling
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 16 August 2022
Giving up one of his healthy kidneys to save the life of his older brother was a no-brainer for a Gqeberha man.
Colin Smith, 44, a once healthy and enthusiastic professional in his peak, found himself in dire need of an organ transplant...
Nelson Mandela Bay man’s selfless act of brotherly love
VW technician donates kidney to older sibling
Giving up one of his healthy kidneys to save the life of his older brother was a no-brainer for a Gqeberha man.
Colin Smith, 44, a once healthy and enthusiastic professional in his peak, found himself in dire need of an organ transplant...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics