Illegal dumping takes centre stage at public health meeting
By Yolanda Palezweni - 16 August 2022
Drama unfolded at a public health portfolio committee meeting on Monday as councillors demanded to see an action plan to deal with illegal dumping in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This, after public health political boss Thsonono Buyeye noted the day’s front page of The Herald highlighting the dire state of Korsten...
