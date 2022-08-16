Hain implores SA to punish Bain for state capture role

He played a pivotal role in bringing down Bell Pottinger and recently succeeded in getting the UK government to suspend strategy consulting firm Bain & Co from public contracts for its role in allegedly facilitating state capture of the SA Revenue Service.
Now Britain’s Lord Peter Hain is after global banks and consulting firms for their role in state capture.
Speaking at The Herald Nelson Mandela University Community Dialogue on global complicity in SA’s state capture at the South End Museum on Monday night, Hain said he began digging into the international aspects of state capture after he was approached by a group of activists within the ANC who wanted to change things in 2017.
For Hain, a key figure in the anti-apartheid movement in the UK and the son of SA anti-apartheid activists Adelaine and Walter Vannet Hain, who were forced into exile in 1966, state capture was a betrayal of the values of his parents and thousands of activists.
“I felt very strongly that all of those thousands of people in the anti-apartheid struggle had been betrayed by the decade of corruption, looting and state capture under former president Jacob Zuma.
“There’s still too much of it around at all levels in the country,” he said, referencing Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Ahmed Kathrada.
Hain hoped the SA government would follow in the footsteps of the UK and ban contractual work with Bain.
“These global corporations who perform important work, including in SA, cannot be allowed to get away with earning fees that resulted in the dismemberment and immobilisation of the SA Revenue Service from one of the best in the world to a shadow of its former self to protect the cronies,” he said.
Sars could not have been damaged or its fiscus undermined as it was, were it not for Bain’s expertise, Hain said.
The UK government recently banned Bain from performing contractual work for three years from January 2023 over the role it played in facilitating the capture of Sars.
The state capture commission of inquiry found that Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane conspired with Bain to siphon funds out of the revenue service under the guise of restructuring the organisation.
Bain had also received R167m in fees over 27 months from Sars.
It has since repaid the money with interest.
Last week, Bain SA’s managing partner, Stephen York, penned a letter appealing for “constructive dialogue”, saying recent calls for the consulting firm to be banned from SA had made clear the need to communicate directly with South Africans.
The company took out a full-page paid advertisement in national newspapers on Friday to apologise after National Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat’s call for Bain and other companies implicated in state capture to be banned from operating in SA.
Hain said banks such as Standard Chartered, HSBC and the Bank of Baroda, without looted which funds would not have been smuggled out of SA and moved around the world, should also be held to account.
Bay political analyst Ongama Mtimka said the relationship between the state and business had been a historical problem throughout SA’s stages of development.
He said the Guptas’ capture of SA was a direct attack on the country’s entire political system.
“We mustn’t buy this story that what has happened in SA in the Zuma years was in fact what had been happening since 1994.
“There was a deliberate attempt that was passionately pursued to create a different story for SA,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Hain implores SA to punish Bain for state capture role
International firms must not be allowed to get off scot free, anti-apartheid veteran tells dialogue
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
He played a pivotal role in bringing down Bell Pottinger and recently succeeded in getting the UK government to suspend strategy consulting firm Bain & Co from public contracts for its role in allegedly facilitating state capture of the SA Revenue Service.
Now Britain’s Lord Peter Hain is after global banks and consulting firms for their role in state capture.
Speaking at The Herald Nelson Mandela University Community Dialogue on global complicity in SA’s state capture at the South End Museum on Monday night, Hain said he began digging into the international aspects of state capture after he was approached by a group of activists within the ANC who wanted to change things in 2017.
For Hain, a key figure in the anti-apartheid movement in the UK and the son of SA anti-apartheid activists Adelaine and Walter Vannet Hain, who were forced into exile in 1966, state capture was a betrayal of the values of his parents and thousands of activists.
“I felt very strongly that all of those thousands of people in the anti-apartheid struggle had been betrayed by the decade of corruption, looting and state capture under former president Jacob Zuma.
“There’s still too much of it around at all levels in the country,” he said, referencing Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Ahmed Kathrada.
Hain hoped the SA government would follow in the footsteps of the UK and ban contractual work with Bain.
“These global corporations who perform important work, including in SA, cannot be allowed to get away with earning fees that resulted in the dismemberment and immobilisation of the SA Revenue Service from one of the best in the world to a shadow of its former self to protect the cronies,” he said.
Sars could not have been damaged or its fiscus undermined as it was, were it not for Bain’s expertise, Hain said.
The UK government recently banned Bain from performing contractual work for three years from January 2023 over the role it played in facilitating the capture of Sars.
The state capture commission of inquiry found that Zuma and former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane conspired with Bain to siphon funds out of the revenue service under the guise of restructuring the organisation.
Bain had also received R167m in fees over 27 months from Sars.
It has since repaid the money with interest.
Last week, Bain SA’s managing partner, Stephen York, penned a letter appealing for “constructive dialogue”, saying recent calls for the consulting firm to be banned from SA had made clear the need to communicate directly with South Africans.
The company took out a full-page paid advertisement in national newspapers on Friday to apologise after National Treasury acting director-general Ismail Momoniat’s call for Bain and other companies implicated in state capture to be banned from operating in SA.
Hain said banks such as Standard Chartered, HSBC and the Bank of Baroda, without looted which funds would not have been smuggled out of SA and moved around the world, should also be held to account.
Bay political analyst Ongama Mtimka said the relationship between the state and business had been a historical problem throughout SA’s stages of development.
He said the Guptas’ capture of SA was a direct attack on the country’s entire political system.
“We mustn’t buy this story that what has happened in SA in the Zuma years was in fact what had been happening since 1994.
“There was a deliberate attempt that was passionately pursued to create a different story for SA,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics