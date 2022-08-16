Eastern Cape premier shakes up cabinet
By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 16 August 2022
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced changes to his provincial cabinet on Tuesday after a reshuffle has long been expected in Bhisho.
He briefed the media on the changes to his executive at Lillian Diedericks House...
