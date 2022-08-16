×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape premier shakes up cabinet

By Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 16 August 2022

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane announced changes to his provincial cabinet on Tuesday after a reshuffle has long been expected in Bhisho.

He briefed the media on the changes to his executive at Lillian Diedericks House...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read