The ANC Women’s League on Monday called on law enforcement agencies to deal swiftly with allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
The league’s national task team co-ordinator Maropene Ramokgopa said they have noted with concern the case against Godongwana and want law enforcement to deal with it with “outmost effectiveness”.
She also called on the ANC to use its internal processes to “deal with the matter”.
“Our country has increasingly become an unsafe place for women. It is unacceptable that everyday there are reports of gender-based violence and femicide committed against women.
“We encourage and support all victims of gender-based violence to speak out and take necessary legal action.
“In SA gender-based violence, which encompasses any kind of violence (physical, sexual, emotional and psychological) against women and children, is widespread and of serious concern,” she said.
The EFF called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Godongwana.
ANCWL calls on police & ANC for swift action on sexual assault allegations against Godongwana
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The EFF called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Godongwana.
The party accused Godongwana of not only sexually violating a massage therapist at a Kruger National Park hotel, but claimed he tried to silence her by bribing her with a large amount of cash.
“If the ANC government respected women, a minister accused of sexual violence would have resigned with immediate effect on his own accord. If President Cyril Ramaphosa could just pretend to uphold his oath of office he would have fired his minister of finance,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.
“But SA is governed by patriarchal and misogynistic filth that it embeds in every aspect of our society.
“The deadly state of gender-based violence and femicide in SA is a direct reflection of the ANC government’s contempt for women in SA.” .
He said Godongwana will not “have peace” as a minister and will not address public meetings without disruptions.
“Gender-based violence and femicide must be consciously and unapologetically disrupted and it is the EFF who will do so.”
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that Godongwana has become embroiled in an alleged sex scandal after a masseuse at a five-star hotel in the Kruger National Park is said to have reported him to the police for alleged sexual assault.
It is believed that the woman is accusing the minister of having fondled her during a massage session in his hotel room.
Godongwana denied the masseuse’s accusations on Saturday.
“At the time of the alleged incident the minister was in his room with his wife, who said there is no basis for the allegations,” he said.
