Woodridge joins prestigious international network of schools
By Herald Reporter - 15 August 2022
Woodridge College and Preparatory school has become the first and only school in Nelson Mandela Bay to join the Round Square Network, forming part of a diverse network of 230 like-minded institutions across the world.
Round Square schools collaborate on teaching and learning programmes, courses and initiatives to connect pupils with their peers in other countries, and bring the world to their classroom...
