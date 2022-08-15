WATCH LIVE | Supreme Court of Appeal hears Jacob Zuma’s medical parole arguments

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, Free State, will on Monday hear an appeal regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole.
A high court judgment ruled his release on medical parole was irrational and unlawful.
Gauteng high court judge Elias Matojane granted Zuma and the national correctional services commissioner leave to appeal the ruling he made in December last year in which he reviewed and set aside the parole decision, and directed that Zuma return to custody to serve the remainder of his sentence.
The application was brought by the DA, the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum following Zuma’s controversial release from prison in September last year after serving two months of the 15-month sentence imposed by the Constitutional Court for contempt of its order that he appear before the state capture inquiry.
