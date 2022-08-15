×

News

Three more suspects to appear on public violence charges relating to July riots

15 August 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
The Mr Price store in West Street in Durban was one of many businesses looted during protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
The Mr Price store in West Street in Durban was one of many businesses looted during protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. File photo
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Three more alleged instigators of the July 2021 riots are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Siphiwe Mhlongo, the suspects will join the 22 alleged instigators who appeared in court on Friday on public violence charges.

“The three suspects will appear in the same court today,” said Mhlongo.

According to police stats, 354 people were killed when tens of thousands embarked on mass looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

More than a year later the country continues to reel from the more than R50bn economic knock that resulted from the insurrection. It is believed to have stemmed from former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

The 22 people appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

Their bail was set at R3,000 each, with the following conditions: “Not to post any information regarding the case on social media. To inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave KwaZulu-Natal. To inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number,” said Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson.

The matter was remanded to August 26 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE

