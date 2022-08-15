A 28-year-old suspected drug addict from Bloemfontein allegedly fatally stabbed his mother with a piece of iron after she could not give him money.
On Friday police received a report about a murder in Masike Street Rocklands, Kagisanong at about 7am.
“Upon arrival at the scene, police were led to a room where the 65-year-old woman’s body was lying. The victim had multiple stab wounds in her head and body,” said Free State police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane.
The woman's brother told police her son was suspected to be using drugs and had asked for money from the deceased to buy drugs. He said the deceased had told him she did not have money.
“The suspect got angry. He left the house, came back with a piece of iron and stabbed the deceased with it several times. When he was done he turned to the complainant and stabbed him in the chest.
“Fortunately the uncle survived. The suspect locked them inside the house so they could not get help immediately. They received help the following morning.”
Suspected drug addict allegedly fatally stabs mother over money
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday.
In a similar case, a 42-year-old will appear for a bail hearing on Monday in the Botshabelo magistrate’s court in connection with the murder of his 71-year-old mother. He is alleged to have fatally strangled his mother in E-Section Botshabelo on Sunday.
He is also alleged to have a history of substance abuse.
