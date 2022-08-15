Soweto-on-Sea man pleads not guilty to raping boy, 7
Premium
By Devon Koen - 15 August 2022
A seven-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by a Soweto-on-Sea man temporarily refused to be cross-examined in the Gqeberha high court on Monday morning as he did not feel comfortable.
This comes after the matter was transferred from the sexual offences court situated at the new law courts in North End...
Soweto-on-Sea man pleads not guilty to raping boy, 7
A seven-year-old boy who was allegedly raped by a Soweto-on-Sea man temporarily refused to be cross-examined in the Gqeberha high court on Monday morning as he did not feel comfortable.
This comes after the matter was transferred from the sexual offences court situated at the new law courts in North End...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics