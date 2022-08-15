Rhino that ‘vanished into thin air’ recaptured after escaping from Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park

Nearly a week after it escaped from the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) in northern KwaZulu-Natal, a second white rhino has been captured.
Image: Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife
Nearly a week after it escaped from the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP) in northern KwaZulu-Natal, a second white rhino has been captured.
Last week communities living near the park expressed fear after two white rhinos escaped.
One rhino was located a day after it made a run for it last Tuesday. The second rhino had mysteriously disappeared.
On Monday Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the missing animal had been captured.
“Ezemvelo game capture unit managed to capture one rhino. The second rhino seemed to have vanished into thin air. Yesterday [Sunday], reports of individuals walking along the fence were received and a chopper was dispatched to monitor the area,” he said.
Mntambo said the rhino was spotted outside the fence, close to the Cengeni gate.
“Ezemvelo game capture unit was deployed and the rhino was captured and released inside the park without any difficulties. The rhino had bruises which might have been the result of falling.”
Other recent wild animal escapes from the Big Five park have had residents on edge.
Mntambo said an escaped lion has yet to be found.
“Ezemvelo rangers are on foot patrol outside HiP following any sighting report received. Ezemvelo advises people who want to visit the park not to use the Cengeni gate.
“A group of people has blocked the road next to the nearby Sasol garage. The protest is far from the gate, but as a precaution Ezemvelo advises the public to avoid using the Cengeni gate, which is closed. The gate may be opened later today when it is safe to do so.”
TimesLIVE
