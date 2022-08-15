Public order policeman Menzi Blose was one of four people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday as part of an operation targeting alleged instigators of the July 2021 riots.
Blose, 43, who is based at the Mariannhill police station, joined Matthews Ntjonto, 51, Mthokozisi Gwala, 37, and Sibusiso Ngubane, 29, in the dock before magistrate Anand Maharaj.
The four join 22 other alleged instigators accused of inciting public violence through social media and other platforms during widespread looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.
They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and arson.
State prosecutor Yuri Gangai said they were not opposed to bail.
Maharaj postponed the case to August 26 and granted them bail of R3,000 each, provided they do not post any information regarding the case on social media and that they inform the investigating officer if they leave KZN or change their residential address or contact number.
The Hawks are expected to make more arrests in the coming days.
TimesLIVE
Public order policeman among four new arrests by Hawks for July riots
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Public order policeman Menzi Blose was one of four people who appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday as part of an operation targeting alleged instigators of the July 2021 riots.
Blose, 43, who is based at the Mariannhill police station, joined Matthews Ntjonto, 51, Mthokozisi Gwala, 37, and Sibusiso Ngubane, 29, in the dock before magistrate Anand Maharaj.
The four join 22 other alleged instigators accused of inciting public violence through social media and other platforms during widespread looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.
They face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and arson.
State prosecutor Yuri Gangai said they were not opposed to bail.
Maharaj postponed the case to August 26 and granted them bail of R3,000 each, provided they do not post any information regarding the case on social media and that they inform the investigating officer if they leave KZN or change their residential address or contact number.
The Hawks are expected to make more arrests in the coming days.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics