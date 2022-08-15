×

PODCAST | Life sentences & long-awaited trials: progress in several high-profile cases

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 15 August 2022
A portrait of murdered Hillary Gardee in the court gallery in Mbombela. File photo.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Listen here: 

As the South African justice system starts to catch up on the delay in prosecutions caused, in large part, by the pandemic, several long-awaited, high-profile cases have seen the inside of a courtroom in the past few weeks.

The conviction of David van Boven for the murder of his second cousin, 19-year-old Jesse Hess, and her grandfather Chris Lategan, again illuminated the weaknesses in our parole system when it was revealed that Van Boven had been on parole when he committed this and other crimes.

In Johannesburg, Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted and sentenced for his role in masterminding the horrific murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, in a bid to prevent his wife from discovering his infidelity.

In this week’s spotlight minisode, we discuss these updates and those in the murder of Hillary Gardee, Meghan Cremer and the New Zealand filicide trial of Lauren Dickason.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

