Life-saving pink buoys coming to Gqeberha beaches
By Herald Reporter - 15 August 2022
Boy, oh buoy! The National Sea Rescue Institute’s life-saving initiative is finally coming to Nelson Mandela Bay.
The NSRI’s pink rescue buoys have saved more than 122 lives since they were introduced about five years ago and these bright pink buoys will soon be strategically placed along selected Gqeberha beaches in preparation for the summer season...
