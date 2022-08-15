×

News

KZN man stabbed after allegedly beating woman on roadside

15 August 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A man was stabbed after allegedly beating a woman on the KZN north coast.
Image: Medi Response

Two men allegedly avenged the beating of a woman on the roadside in Umhlali, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, by repeatedly stabbing a man they accused of attacking her.

Medi Response paramedics said the incident happened on Sunday,

“On arrival of personnel, it was reported that the injured man had allegedly assaulted a woman on the roadside, which was witnessed by two males.

“The two males allegedly approached the man and proceeded to assault him, before stabbing him.”

The injured man was stabilised and transported to hospital.

No details were available on the woman or the duo who allegedly stabbed the man.

TimesLIVE

