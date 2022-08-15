Hit murder witness fearful after alleged threat to her life
By Devon Koen - 15 August 2022
A witness in the hit murder trial involving a woman and her suspected lover has told the court she was too afraid to take the stand last week after she learnt that another state witness had been killed.
The witness, who cannot be named as per a court order, said she learnt of the death of her co-witness, Athembile Vezile, from an unknown person who allegedly threatened to kill her if she testified...
