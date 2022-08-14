Estates, smallholdings targeted by balaclava-clad robbers
Premium
By Riaan Marais and Devon Koen - 14 August 2022
A spate of recent house robberies in areas surrounding Gqeberha has raised alarms bells for those living on smallholdings and estates.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed at least two incidents last week where homeowners were held up and robbed by a group of armed men wearing balaclavas...
Estates, smallholdings targeted by balaclava-clad robbers
A spate of recent house robberies in areas surrounding Gqeberha has raised alarms bells for those living on smallholdings and estates.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed at least two incidents last week where homeowners were held up and robbed by a group of armed men wearing balaclavas...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics