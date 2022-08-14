×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Estates, smallholdings targeted by balaclava-clad robbers

Premium
By Riaan Marais and Devon Koen - 14 August 2022

A spate of recent house robberies in areas surrounding Gqeberha has raised alarms bells for those living on smallholdings and estates.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed at least two incidents last week where homeowners were held up and robbed by a group of armed men wearing balaclavas...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read