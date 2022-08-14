A 38-year-old Bloemendal man was arrested at the weekend after he was allegedly found in possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the Bethelsdorp Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling a known gang hotspot in Bloemendal at about 11pm on Saturday.
“Members were patrolling the gang hotspot area in Bloemendal when they spotted a nervous-looking male walking into a yard in Scholtz Street after [he saw] the police vehicle.”
The man knocked on the door of the house as police stopped in front of it.
“On searching the man, a 9mm pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.
He was arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”
Naidu said ownership of the firearm was yet to be established.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Bloemendal man arrested over illegal firearm and ammunition
