×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Beekeeper’s smoke canisters take sting out of robbers’ attack

14 August 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Two thieves managed to get only half of what they came for after their plan to rob a local beekeeper was recorded on security cameras and went up in smoke.

The beekeeper, who was attending to a call out to remove bees from a house in Walmer at the weekend, fell prey to the unscrupulous robbers, who unwittingly attempted to run away with his smoke box...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up

Most Read