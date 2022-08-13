Northern areas gangster killed in hail of bullets

An infamous northern areas gang member was shot and killed in a hail of bullets on Friday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Allister Whitebooi, 58, was murdered in Gelvandale at about 9:10pm.
"Whitebooi was stationary at a stop street at the corners of Calista and Martin Streets when two unknown males approached his vehicle, a Nissan NP 200 and started shooting at him.
"Whitebooi sustained multiple gunshots on his body. He died on the scene."
Whitebooi is an alleged member of the Upstand Dogs.
Naidu said the suspects are unknown at this stage.
A case of murder is under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit.
HeraldLIVE
