News

LISTEN | Tribute to former international umpire Rudi Koertzen

13 August 2022
Former umpire Rudi Koertzen has died at the age of 73 in a car accident.
Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

Known as “Slow Death” for the measured way he raised his left forefinger to signal a batter was out, former international umpire Rudi Koertzen died in a car crash on Tuesday.

The highly respected Koertzen, from Despatch in Nelson Mandela Bay, was part of the ICC's elite panel from 2002 until he retired in 2010.

He officiated in 331 international matches, which was a record until his retirement, during his illustrious career.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, we pay tribute to Koertzen.

