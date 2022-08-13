Known as “Slow Death” for the measured way he raised his left forefinger to signal a batter was out, former international umpire Rudi Koertzen died in a car crash on Tuesday.
The highly respected Koertzen, from Despatch in Nelson Mandela Bay, was part of the ICC's elite panel from 2002 until he retired in 2010.
He officiated in 331 international matches, which was a record until his retirement, during his illustrious career.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann, we pay tribute to Koertzen.
LISTEN | Tribute to former international umpire Rudi Koertzen
Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images
