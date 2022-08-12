A woman accused of planning to have her husband murdered indicated she plans to reapply for bail, based on new facts, when the case resumes on September 7.
Miriam Tau, 40, was arrested at the Indian Centre in Kimberley on May 15 after a weeklong intelligence-driven and surveillance operation led by the police and its undercover agents.
Tau, who is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, was denied bail by the Kimberley district court on May 27. The case was on Thursday transferred to the Kimberley regional court.
“On her previous bail application, the prosecution made numerous submissions, one being that the life of the husband will be in danger if the accused is released on bail.
“She is remanded in custody, until her next appearance on September 2 2022 ... where she is expected to formally make her intention to reapply for bail, based on new facts,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said in a statement.
Wife accused of plotting murder of husband to reapply for bail on new facts
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
